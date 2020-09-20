Chris Jericho Discusses AEW Creating Main Event Level Stars

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho spoke about creating new main event level stars in AEW. Here is what the AEW World Heavyweight Champion had to say:

“The time is always now for me,” Jericho said. “If Moxley wins, that’s the way to go. If Max wins, that’s the way to go. All that matters is, once again, we’re building stars, and that’s two guys. We’re building Moxley as well. Who would have thought a year ago that goofy Dean Ambrose wearing a f–king mask before we had to wear masks because of the corona is now going to be a completely different guy? New name, new character, new attitude, new fan base, and that he’s going to be our main event player, he’s going to be our champion. Nobody would have guessed that. And then MJF, who I believe is 23 years old, maybe 24.

“When I was 23 or 24, I was working flea markets in Calgary in front of 50 people just trying to make a name for myself. He’s already made a name for himself at a main event level. The fact that MJF is in the main event already makes him a champion because this show is going to do a great buy rate. And listen, we’re all contributing, but I’m smart enough to know, and also have been in the business long enough, that the main event is the money draw. If we draw 100,000 views or a 150,000 views, that’s because people wanted to see the main event. If we draw 20,000 views, that’s because people didn’t want to see main event.

“Obviously, Mimosa Mayhem is a big part of it. Kenny [Omega] and Hangman [Page] vs. FTR is big part of that. Sammy [Guevara] and Matt [Hardy] and Shida and Thunder Rosa, there’s a great list of warm-up acts. But the main event, the headlining is MJF vs. Moxley, and the fact we’ve put him in that position, MJF, means we have a lot of belief in him and we’re expecting him to draw money. And I think he will at 23 years old.”

(H/T to WrestlingInc)