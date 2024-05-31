Chris Jericho Discusses AEW’s Next Broadcast TV Rights Deal

Top AEW star and FTW Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with TMZ Sports on a number of topics including the company’s next broadcast TV rights deal.

Jericho said, “What I’d like to see, and we’re getting down to the wire, is to get the deal that I know we’ve earned with the demos that we have. Being number one on cable or number one behind NBA and NHL which is on all of cable, and to secure the deal that I think we have earned, and then to really see where we can take it.”

On needing to block out the detractors:

“It just goes to show like if you want to do something, don’t listen to critics, just go do it…That’s the only goal and lesson that I would ever try and tell anybody is if you want to do something, go do it.”