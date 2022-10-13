Chris Jericho Discusses Becoming an AEW Locker Room Leader Amidst Backstage Controversy

Chris Jericho has addressed the concerns that have arisen in AEW in recent months.

Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and there were conflicts between CM Punk and Hangman Page. The backstage brawl during the All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks was the biggest concern.

Recently, Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo got into a fight backstage.

Jericho discusses being a locker room leader and what he learned throughout these issues in an interview with Connor Casey of Comic Book.

Jericho began by stating that they are a growing company that was founded three years ago. He stated that with a company this young, there will always be growing pains. He regards himself, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley as the captains of AEW.

“It’s just that we’re a growing company. You know what I mean? When I worked in WCW, it’d been around for 50 years. When I worked for WWF, it had been around for 60 years. We’ve been around for three years, so there’s always going to be growing pains. And that’s why somebody like myself and Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, we are the captains of the team. It’s like a football team or a soccer team or a hockey team.

And there’s always going to be little dips and dots in any company, in any locker room of any type of sport. It’s just the way it is. So you just deal with it. And the funny thing is, everyone’s got an opinion when they’re online and the social media and all that stuff. We know what’s really happening and we know, sure there’re things you got to fix, but the positivity in our company is off the charts and the optimism of where we’re going over the next few years is also off the charts. So it’s very exciting and the fact we just had our third year anniversary is huge because we never knew. We never knew if we would have one anniversary. So, there’s growing pains, it’s just the way it is and that’s okay. That’s what I’m here for and we’re taking care of the issues and focusing more on the positives, which are 98% to two.”

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Jericho successfully defended his ROH World Heavyweight Title by defeating Bryan Danielson.