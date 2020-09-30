Chris Jericho Discusses Donald Trump vs. Biden Debate With Eric Bischoff

One of the biggest topics coming out of last night’s debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is how Chris Wallace failed to deliver in his role as moderator. Many on social media feel that Wallace was working against Trump.

AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter and commented that Eric Bischoff is a better moderator than Wallace. This was a reference to how Bischoff recently moderated the AEW Dynamite debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy, which you can see below.

“It’s obvious that @EBischoff is a much better moderator than #ChrisWallace @foxnewstalk #Debates2020,” Jericho tweeted.

You can see Jericho’s full tweet below: