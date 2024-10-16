Chris Jericho Discusses His Role In The Terrifier Horror Film Franchise

AEW star Chris Jericho, who had cameo roles in the Terrifier 2 and 3 horror films, commented on being a part of the franchise in an interview with ComicBook.com.

Jericho said, “So back in the day you would have a mold of your head done with plaster and all that sort of thing. Now it’s all done digitally. So they took a big kind of scan of my face and I show up on set and there’s this head on set that looks exactly like me. Obviously, spoiler alert, [my] jaw getting ripped off and fingers in the eyes and just the whole terrible desecration of my face. So we’re doing the scene and you do the part up until and it’s not just Art, it’s Art and Victoria and they’re kind of double teaming me.

And then it’s like, ‘cut!’ Then you put my head in there and that’s when they start ripping pieces of my face off and I’m standing right behind the camera. That was really weird because it’s literally my face getting violated. It’s like you’re thinking to yourself, ‘hey, guys, I’m right here. Can you have done this when I’m not watching?’ It’s pretty weird; it’s surreal to see. And then watching the actual scene itself yeah, it’s pretty cool, but it’s also a little bit messed up to watch yourself.”

Jericho wrote a post on Instagram about the commercial success of Terrifier 3:

“In honor of @officialterrifier3 being the NUMBER ONE movie in America and the NUMBER THREE movie worldwide, here are some exclusive bts pix of Burke’s…facelift…shall we say! All effects were practical and meticulously created by @tinsleymua & the fellow geniuses at @tinsleystudio, then @damien_leone assisted with the touch ups! It all started with a digitally scanned mold of my face ….and the rest is horror history!! Check out #Terrifier3 only in theaters NOW!”