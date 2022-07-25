Chris Jericho Discusses Vince McMahon Retiring and How It Could Affect AEW

AEW Star Chris Jericho recently spoke with CinemaBlend.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho reacted to the news that Vince McMahon has retired from WWE:

“The thing is, for me, I haven’t worked in the WWE since 2017. And I did work there almost 20 years. I always loved working with Vince. Learned a lot from him. And, you know, he had a great run. And then stepping back is, you know, probably for the best for him, even from a physical standpoint, because he runs himself so ragged from the workload that he has.”

Jericho also commented on how McMahon’s retirement could affect AEW:

“I think one of the best things that we’ve done as a company with AEW is obviously we know WWE exists, and obviously we know that they’re out there and they see us as 1,000% competition. But we don’t really worry about what’s going on in their world. We’re much more concerned with our own shows, sharing the best shows we can, and improving everything we can, telling the best stories we can. So to me, they’re kind of a ship on their own, and we are much more diligent about AEW generally. I mean, like I said, I care, but not really worry. So is it going to affect us anyway? We’ll see… I don’t know if there will ever be, you know, a WWE vs AEW crossover pay per view. But stranger things have happened. So, we’ll see.”