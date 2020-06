AEW President Tony Khan revealed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that Chris Jericho will be on commentary for Night One of the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT. Khan noted that Jericho will be calling the action for Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party. Matt Hardy will also be at ringside for the match, making it to where both teams will be advised by two legends in Jericho and Hardy.

Jericho will then face Orange Cassidy on Night Two of Fyter Fest.