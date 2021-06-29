Chris Jericho Doing Commentary On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho will return to AEW Dynamite commentary during Wednesday’s episode on TNT. Jericho took to Instagram and announced that he will be featured on Dynamite commentary throughout the show, noting that he’s specifically excited to see the main event between MJF and Sammy Guevara.

Here is the updated line up for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT-

-Chris Jericho does commentary

-Main Event: MJF vs. Sammy Guevara

-Miro defends TNT Championship vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero vs. Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel

-The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Pentagon (If Young Bucks lose, they must grant a future World Tag Team Championship match to Kingston & Pentagon.)

