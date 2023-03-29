Chris Jericho Explains Story Behind Man He Named “Floyd The Baseball Bat” After

What is the reason Chris Jericho calls his baseball bat, “Floyd?”

The Jericho Appreciation Society leader revealed the answer to this question during a recent interview with the official National Hockey League website.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he named the bat after the famous St. Louis Blues player Floyd Thompson, who once swallowed his own tongue: “I was looking for a name (similar to) Lucille – Negan’s bat on The Walking Dead – and for some reason Floyd Thomson popped in my head. So the name on my bat in AEW comes from Floyd Thomson, former St. Louis Blue, who swallowed his own tongue.”

On the story of Thompson swallowing his own tongue being 100% true: “True story. How do you swallow your own tongue?! But he did it, and to this day in AEW, the bat I carry is called Floyd.”

