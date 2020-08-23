Chris Jericho Explains The Mimosa Mayhem Match

During his Saturday night live stream, Chris Jericho explained the Mimosa Mayhem match against Orange Cassidy at All Out:

“The big news on my end is, at All Out, it’s Jericho versus Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match. You might be like ‘what is that? Is that like some kind of weird gimmick?’ Actually it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s something that we came up with where you can only win by pinfall, submission, or by basically throwing somebody into a vat of mimosa. I can’t wait for you guys to see what we’ve come up with.

“I got the idea, kind of, coming from one of those old Atsushi Onita exploding barbed-wire deathmatch sort of things and, a lot of suspense, kind of like a battle royal, getting thrown out, holding onto the ropes, that sort of a thing. Of course, if someone is able to throw the other, into the pit, the vat, the container of mimosa, then they’re the winner.

It makes perfect sense for the storyline of this feud with Orange Cassidy. Obviously, he’s orange juice and I’m a little bit of the bubbly… the champagne. We’re just trying to think of some cool ideas and that just popped into my head and I thought it would be a kind of fun match that can have a lot of twists and turns and false finishes and that sort of thing to it.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)