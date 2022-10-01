Chris Jericho Explains Why Eddie Kingston Reminds Him of Randy Orton

Throughout his professional wrestling career in WWE and AEW, Chris Jericho has been involved in a number of notable feuds.

Recently, he was involved in a memorable feud with Eddie Kingston, which included a match where the two of them competed against each other in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match at Fyter Fest.

During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Jericho discussed why Kingston reminds him of the WWE star Randy Orton. Jericho stated that both men have a tendency to underplay their abilities and are unaware of how good they really are.

“Eddie Kingston reminds me of Randy Orton, and I’ll tell you the reason why. Polar opposites in image and gimmicks but neither one of them quite realize just how good they are. They kind of think it’s funny to kind of downplay themselves but they’re both so good and Eddie doesn’t quite get it yet and when he does, he’s gonna be a world champion. Not that he doesn’t now, but he still has an inner demon. I think those are going away because he realizes just how good he is. But I saw it from the start. So yeah, I’m a big fan of Eddie Kingston.”

Jericho defeated Bandido and successfully defended his ROH World Heavyweight Title on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After the match, Bandido was offered a full-time deal by AEW.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



