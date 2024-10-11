Chris Jericho Explains Why He Has No Plans On Leaving AEW

Top AEW star Chris Jericho spoke with ComicBook.com on a number of topics, including possibly returning to the WWE down the line.

Jericho said, “I enjoyed working there in the past and I can probably work there in the future as well. We’ll see. To me, business is business but I enjoy working with AEW, I enjoy all that we’ve accomplished since day one, especially now with the new TV deal. We did what we set out to do which was to change the course of wrestling history — Tony and I and all of us have done that.”

On why he has no plans to leave AEW right now:

“It’s a pretty cool f*** you to anyone that didn’t think we could do it. Now seeing this television deal and the amount of money we got for it, we’re on our way man and we’re not going anywhere. There’s really no reason for me to go anywhere else right now, I enjoy working for the Khan family and I enjoy working for AEW. I’m happy.”

