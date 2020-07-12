Chris Jericho Explains Why He Thinks AEW Won This Week’s Ratings War

Chris Jericho talked about the ratings debate between both shows during his Saturday Night Special YouTube show.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 759,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the previous week’s show that did 792,000. They drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from the previous 0.22.

AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 715,000 viewers, which is down from the show last week that did 748,000. They drew a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from the previous 0.29.

Here is what he had to say:

“Listen, it’s very important to have the most viewers, and NXT definitely got the win this week – congratulations to them,” Jericho said. “But this is not being a sore loser or anything like that, but, we didn’t lose, we won. If you know anything about television, there’s a certain demographic that advertisers and that networks care about the most. Not being demeaning to anybody not in this age bracket, but 18-49 is what advertisers care about the most. It’s called the ‘The Demo’ and what that means is that the advertisers of all the products, they want to appeal to a certain age group.

“And this 18-49 age group, they feel, is their top group of people that they want to appeal to… Not that people younger or older aren’t important, they obviously are, but they are really into this demo of 18-49,” he continued. “And every single week, AEW wins the demo. And not only win the demo, we crush the demo, and every quarter we win the demo as well.

“So, you might say, ‘Well, that doesn’t make any sense! It’s all about total viewers’. And it’s very important to have total viewers but this ‘demo’, this magical ‘demo’ that I’ve been talking about on Twitter and online, it’s a real thing,” Jericho added. “And if you ask any television executive, any television station, any advertiser what they believe in the most, it is this magical, mythical demo, and we win it every week. So for that, you’re welcome.”