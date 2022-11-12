Chris Jericho Explains Why Logan Paul Is Good For Wrestling, Says WWE Is Smart For Using Him

Logan Paul is good for the pro wrestling business.

That is the opinion of “The Ocho” himself — the current ROH World Champion and leader of AEW’s “Jericho Appreciation Society” (J.A.S.) — Chris Jericho.

During his recent interview on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, the All Elite Wrestling performer explained why WWE is smart for using Logan Paul and how wrestling as a whole benefits from his success.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On why Logan Paul wrestling is good for the business: “I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. Anytime you can get somebody from the outside world coming into wrestling and put a spotlight on it, it’s great. Logan Paul is good for the business because it gets more eyeballs onto the show for people who might not watch wrestling or boxing. It’s smart.”

On how regardless of whether or not other wrestlers like Logan Paul or not, he is selling tickets and helping put eyes on the product: “If [other wrestlers] aren’t happy with it, they don’t understand business. The most important thing is selling tickets. That’s the most important thing. I don’t care if it’s Logan Paul, Howie Mandel, or the return of Steve Austin or whatever it may be. It’s stunt casting. If it works, it’s fine with me. There are always going to be people who are going to be angry that Logan Paul is in wrestling but if it works, you can’t worry about the people who are getting angry because they probably don’t understand. They’re probably younger guys. For me, I understand what it’s like to travel between worlds and the animosity you get from that from some people who will never get it. That’s fine, you just deal with that. You can’t worry about people that don’t like you. All I worry about is people that do like me and making new fans.”

Check out the complete Chris Jericho interview from the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the show. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.