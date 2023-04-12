Chris Jericho Fires Back At Critics Who Think AEW All In At Wembley Stadium Will Be A Failure

On August 27, AEW will hold its All In show at Wembley Stadium, marking the company’s first appearance in the UK.

Up to 90,000 people can fit inside the London stadium. The old venue hosted WWE SummerSlam in 1992, which drew 80,000 fans, which was the last time a wrestling event was held there.

There have been both supporters and skeptics of the event ever since it was announced.

Chris Jericho thinks that the success of All In will silence many critics. He tweeted the following in an attempt to reach out to the negative fans:

“Makes me laugh when critics already proclaim @aew #AllIn at @wembleystadium a failure. Nobody has ANY idea how many tickets we will sell…except the fact checkers & promoters who’ve done their research. Once again, I expect a shitload of loudmouths to have their mouths SHUT!”

Keith Lee and Jericho will square off on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

You can check out Jericho’s complete tweet below: