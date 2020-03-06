Chris Jericho Fozzy Tour Dates Announced

Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy has announced their new “Save The World” tour of the United States, which begins on Thursday, April 16 in Savannah, GA and ends on Sunday, August 9 in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Jericho going back on tour will not affect his work with AEW because the band isn’t doing any shows on Tuesday or Wednesday. Jericho will be able to fly into the city where Dynamite is being held, and have the entire day to prepare.

Jericho reportedly arranged the Fozzy tour to where there would be no conflicts with his AEW schedule, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

You can see the full list of Fozzy tour dates in the Instagram post below: