Chris Jericho Has Heated Exchange With Young Fan At AEW Collision

At the AEW Collision event in Omaha, Nebraska, Chris Jericho found himself in a heated — and humorous — exchange with a young fan in the crowd. After the fan flipped him off during his entrance, Jericho stopped and addressed the moment on the mic.

“You don’t even know what that means! I dare you to tell me or you’ll get grounded,” Jericho said, pointing at the child. “You wanna get grounded, kid? I’ll send you to your room!”

The fan didn’t back down, shouting “f*ck you” at Jericho in response, which drew a big reaction from the crowd.

AEW shared video footage of the interaction on social media, and the clip quickly went viral for its wild mix of attitude, comedy, and crowd engagement — classic Jericho style.