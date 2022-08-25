Chris Jericho Hints That WWE Reached Out to Him

Chris Jericho would return to WWE if the company had its way, according to some reports. On his Twitter account, Chris Jericho dropped hints that this might be the case.

The following was posted by a fan on Twitter: “Need a Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho faction. Make it happen Y2J!!!” Then Jericho responded with, “Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering”

Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering https://t.co/PD8kMGgyJq — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 24, 2022

The tweet gives the impression that WWE has attempted to contact him in order to bring him back. Jericho is still under contract with AEW. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE had contacted a number of different people.

Tony Khan held a talent meeting on Wednesday before Dynamite, and during that meeting, Khan made a passing reference to the tampering issue, and he mentioned that the legal department of AEW had written a warning letter to WWE.

It is almost certain that when the contracts of several AEW stars are up for renewal, there will be a bidding war for them.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.