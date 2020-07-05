Chris Jericho Hypes Orange Cassidy Match, Santana Threatens To Slash Trent’s Mom’s Tires

– Chris Jericho took to Instagram on Friday night, hyping his match with Orange Cassidy set for this Wednesday night’s AEW Fyter Fest (Night Two) event:

“Trust me..you are NOT gonna want to miss #OrangeVsJericho NEXT WEDNESDAY on @aewontnt ! It’s one of my favorite and best matches I’ve had in @allelitewrestling…doncha dare miss it!”

– Santana tweeted the following, teasing that he may try to slash the tires of Trent’s mom’s car: