Chris Jericho Making AEW Commentary Return, Road To Chicago Dynamite Video

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the All Out go-home show, Chris Jericho will make his return to the commentary table.

A recent announcement made by AEW revealed that Jericho will provide guest commentary for the match between Bryan Danielson and Jake Hager. This will be done in order to hype Jericho’s match against Danielson, which will take place at All Out on Sunday.

AEW has also released a video titled “Road To Chicago” in anticipation of Wednesday’s go-home Dynamite, which will take place at the NOW Arena near Chicago. The following is the updated announced line-up for Dynamite, along with the Road To Chicago video:

– The go-home build for All Out

– Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager with Chris Jericho on commentary

– We will hear from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

– Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

– United Empire vs. The Elite to determine who advances to All Out in the finals of the AEW World Trios Titles Tournament. The winner will advance to All Out to face the winner of Friday’s Rampage match between the Best Friends and The Dark Order