Chris Jericho, Mick Foley and Others React To Election Results

Several wrestlers have publicly commented on the ongoing results of the U.S. Presidential election. As of Wednesday morning, the election is still too close to call as votes continue to be recorded.

Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day…2 days…5 days…10 days…to find out who won the the presidential race? — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2020

To my knowledge this is the second time but to answer your question; no its not strange to me. Actually I'm pretty thankful to the citizens that are counting these votes especially during a pandemic. I pray they are safe & have all the help to ensure a speedy yet truthful count. https://t.co/6OEZv0Ww0o — Director of Apesh!t: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) November 4, 2020

History says different Mick. — MVP (@The305MVP) November 4, 2020

Racism is clearly not a dealbreaker for much of America. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 4, 2020

A lot of Democrats are hurting tonight. Moral victory and political victory are not the same. Political victory is possible. But we wanted to see a repudiation of this direction for the country, and that has not yet come. That hurts. Still – we need to #CountEveryVote. pic.twitter.com/VuRCihtjuy — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 4, 2020

Amen @VanJones68 !! No matter what, this is a heartbreaking moral defeat. I know for a fact I’m not living in the country I thought I was. — Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) November 4, 2020

cheers to everyone who thought we would have a finish, tonight. I will keep up the good fight & the B.A.C for all of you heading to the land of nod #ElectionNight #Elections2020 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) November 4, 2020

Something is not right. These media outlets are reporting blue in counties and states with zero day counts reported. Wtf???? #BananaRepublic — Val Venis #DigiByte🍁🐐 (@ValVenisEnt) November 4, 2020