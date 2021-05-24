Chris Jericho Names His Pick For The Best Wrestler In The World

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jim Ross stated on his podcast that he felt Randy Orton was the best wrestler in the business right now and said the following about Kenny Omega:

“I’m sure there’s Kenny Omega fans out there that would say Omega is the best wrestler in the world. Some will, and they got the right to their opinion and I’m not going to argue it.”

Omega ended up trending on Twitter with fans debating about the topic. Jericho sent a tweet with his thoughts and Omega responded:

Meh. I’d rather believe the bigot cuck, dimwit e-drones, and the guy that thinks I’m the WWE champion. https://t.co/X7LEIldMwT — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 24, 2021

Omega referenced JR who accidentally called Omega the “WWE Champion” on an edition of Dynamite: