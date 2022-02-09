Chris Jericho On His AEW Future, Role Being Similar To Undertaker

Chris Jericho believes he has taken on the role of The Undertaker in AEW. Jericho recently spoke with Brian Jones of PopCulture.com and said he’s not sure how much longer he will wrestle, but his role in AEW is similar to Taker’s in WWE before he retired.

“You don’t really think about it,” Jericho said. “I mean, obviously now at 51, there’s more years behind me than are ahead of me. But if you would’ve asked me five years ago where I was going to go, I probably would’ve said, ‘I’ll probably stop in the next few years.’ But then AEW started and it just rejuvenated everything for me. Not that there’s any comparison, but I think I’m kind of taking on like The Undertaker role in the WWE for his last few years there. Where every time he does something, it’s impactful; it means something. He’s a benefit to have in the locker room. He’s a leader. He’s very experienced. He can tell guys and girls what they’re doing right and what they’re doing wrong. And it’s just a good person to have around your roster.”

Jericho continued and said he likes the idea of going from being the top guy in AEW to one who helps make new stars. Jericho also said his presence in AEW will be felt for many years to come.

“I like that idea of going from the top guy to making new stars, to where now there’s a lot of top guys, to being the Babe Ruth of the company, or whatever it may, but not where I’m not contributing at still at a very high level,” he said. “So when will I stop? I don’t have a deadline on that, but there’s a lot more you can do than just being in the ring as time marches on. So I think my presence in AEW will be felt for many years to come, for all those reasons that I just explained, because there’s a lot more to do with our company and with Chris Jericho and AEW.”