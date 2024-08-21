Chris Jericho On In-Ring Retirement: “I’ve Got No Intentions Of It”

Chris Jericho spoke with the Daily Star ahead of Sunday’s AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium.

At the show, he is set to defend the FTW Title against HOOK in what could be their final match. Jericho discussed retirement, stating that he has no desire to do so in the near future. Here are some highlights:

On facing Will Ospreay at All In 2023:

“I think last year Will was doing the G1 [Climax], so we only had a couple weeks to build it. I thought we did a really good job in building that, and that was more of a dream match of, you know, Jericho versus Osprey. Like, ‘Okay, we want to see that.’ It pretty much sold itself. It was a great match. I know it was one of Tony Khan’s favorite matches of the year, which is always cool when your boss liked it.”

On retirement:

“Sting at 64 retired and everybody is different. To me, when the ‘please retire’ chants were going, I was laughing because I have zero intentions of that. I’ve got a six-pack, I can do a moonsault, and I know exactly what I’m doing in the ring. I know how to write storylines. I like the company I work for. I like my boss. I like the guys and girls in the company. Why would I want to retire? What’s the point because someone told me to? F**k off. I remember the (Rolling) Stones in ’89, when they did the Steel Wheels Tour, they were calling it the Steel Wheelchair Tour. ‘The Stones are too old. The Stones should retire.’ I just saw The Stones two months ago and they were amazing. They didn’t care. You retire when you know it’s time and it’s right. It’s not the right time right now. I say it all the time, I know as long as I know I can still have the best match of the night, nt every night but I can still do it. I’m going to stay as long as I can still continue to have good ideas and feel motivated and passionate I’m gonna stay. God willing, I physically don’t have any issues, and I don’t, which is amazing after 33 years. I think that’s another reason why people are mad because I’ve never had to take any extended time off for that, so you know what’s the hassle? Age is just a number. If you saw me walk down the street, I don’t think too many people go, ‘That guy’s 53 years old.’ I don’t you know, some might, but I think you know show business is part of it. You got to look the part, and I still look like Chris Jericho and act like Chris Jericho and work like Chris Jericho, so until that moment where I feel like ‘okay, this needs to stop,’ I’ve got no intentions of it. There is no time limit. It could be this week. It could be five years from now. I don’t know. I just know that, as of this moment, I’m having a great time. I love going to work. I love contributing. There is no reason to stop doing that.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)