Chris Jericho On MTV’s Ridiculousness Tomorrow Night

AEW star Chris Jericho took to Instagram today to announce that he will be appearing on MTV’s “Ridiculousness” show on Tuesday night at 10pm ET.

“Catch me on @ridiculousness TOMORROW NIGHT at 10pEST on @mtv!! We had a blast watching some of the dumbest idiots in America falling on their faces & ballbags…come laugh with us! @robdyrdek @steelobrim @chanelwestcoast,” Jericho wrote in the post which you can see below with photos of Jericho and Rob Dyrdek, Steelo Brim, & Chanel West Coast.

Wrestling stars Paige, Jimmy Uso and Naomi, and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch have appeared on the show in the past.