Chris Jericho On Originally Being Booked For WWE WrestleMania 2000 Main Event

Chris Jericho made an appearance on “The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he recalled WWE’s original plans for the main event of WrestleMania 2000 that was supposed to feature him in the bout and not Mick Foley. The rest of the bout featured Triple H, The Rock, and The Big Show.

“The original plan for that WrestleMania if you remember it was a four way title match with a McMahon in every corner. Okay. It was Rock, Big Show, Triple H, and Mick Foley with, you know, Vince, Shane, Linda and Stephanie with whoever they were with.”

“The original plan for that match for the four way was Hunter, Rock, Big Show, and Jericho. If you think that I’m just saying that because I heard rumors, or someone told me, they actually made promotional pieces for the match, and this is kind of like the press kit for Wrestlemania 2000 was what they called it.”

“So you can see like, I was never officially told that I was in the match, but why would I be there if it wasn’t true? There was a billboard on Sunset Boulevard with this exact picture on it. I remember seeing it driving down going, ‘Wow, that’s really cool that I’m on that.’”

“Then I think Vince didn’t have the belief in me, I guess, to put me in that spot yet, so he brought Mick back. That was after Mick had retired.”

“Mick told me that Vince offered him enough money to pay his kids college educations, so he came back. What I was holding up for people that aren’t watching was a press kit that has the four pictures on there, with mine being one of them.”