Chris Jericho On The Invasion Angle In WWE: “There’s a Million Things They Could Have Done”

Chris Jericho made an appearance on “The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com” to discuss a wide range of topics including the Invasion angle that WWE did in 2001 with WCW and ECW stars.

He thinks it could have been played out much longer in WWE, and his payoff for the match at the event was proof of it

“There’s a million things they could have done. They could have run that Invasion Pay-Per-view for a year.”

“The Invasion Pay-per-view was the highest payoff I ever got in the WWE besides two or three Wrestlemanias,” he said. “I was in 12 Wrestlemanias and it beat nine of them. That’s how big it was. It was a giant, giant check and it was a 10 man match. Think about that. How much money did that Pay-Per-View make to pay the 10 guys in the main event that much.”

“So what if that was the first one? Vince wasn’t interested. He’d been at war with WCW for so long. He bought it. He got a big blow off from it, and he said you’re done, and that was his goal. He wants to kill it, squash it, end it, done. That’s what he did.”