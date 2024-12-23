Chris Jericho On Working With Matt Cardona At ROH Final Battle

Top AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with Gabby AF on a number of topics, including how he was excited to work with top Indie star Matt Cardona at Final Battle.

Jericho said, “I was really excited when the idea came up to work with Matt because I’ve never worked with him before. Maybe a two-minute nothing match [in WWE], but once again, that was Zack Ryder. That’s a different guy almost at this point in time, but not almost completely. We’ve never wrestled before and I like the idea of having it be somebody different, someone kind of outside the wire so to speak. When we created the idea and then he answered the challenge, then the King of New York thing comes up, it just all really kind of fit together.”

You can check out Jericho’s comments in the video below.