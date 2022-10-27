Chris Jericho Open Challenge and More Set for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Title matches and more have been announced for AEW Dynamite, which will take place next Wednesday at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title in an Open Challenge on next week’s Dynamite. The Open Challenge has been issued by Jericho to any former ROH World Champion.

World Tag Team Champions AEW The Acclaimed will host Billy Gunn’s Daddy Ass Birthday Bash next week, and Renee Paquette will sit down with Saraya and Britt Baker.

For next Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* The Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn

* Renee Paquette hosts sitdown interview with Saraya and Britt Baker

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against any former ROH World Champion in an Open Challenge