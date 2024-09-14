Chris Jericho Open To Having More Matches Against Mistico After CMLL 91 Aniversario

Top AEW star Chris Jericho took part in a CMLL 91 Aniversario pre-show press conference, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is open in having more matches against Mistico after the show such as a Hair vs. Mask Match.

Jericho said, “Once again, I think the interest for this match has been massive. This show’s been sold-out for a month. So there’s no reason why we can’t do more matches together. Of course, he says he’s down for it, but after tonight, when I beat the living hell out of him and leave all of his fans crying, he might change his mind. So maybe we should get through tonight first, see how he feels when he’s in the hospital, and maybe he might change his mind.”

You can check out Jericho’s comments in the video below.

