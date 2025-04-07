Chris Jericho Open To WWE Return Under The Right Circumstances

Chris Jericho, one of the founding figures of AEW, recently weighed in on the possibility of a WWE return, offering a candid and balanced take on his future in professional wrestling.

Speaking during an appearance at Horror Rock and Wrestle Fest, Jericho was asked about whether he’d ever consider going back to WWE. While the former AEW World Champion didn’t rule anything out, he emphasized that his decision would depend heavily on timing and personal circumstances.

“I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed,” Jericho said. “Once again, there are two teams you can play on, which is amazing, and it’s one of the reasons why I wanted to take a chance and go to AEW in the first place. It was a real gamble… Of course, I would consider going back there [WWE]. I would also consider not going back there too. It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time.”

Jericho, who has been with AEW since its inception in 2019, played a key role in launching the company, becoming its first-ever AEW World Champion. He is currently in his second reign as ROH World Champion and is set to defend the title against Bandido tonight at AEW Dynasty.

With over three decades in the business and a career spanning nearly every major promotion in the world, Jericho remains one of the most influential and unpredictable figures in pro wrestling. His comments only add fuel to speculation about what the future may hold.