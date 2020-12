Chris Jericho was a special guest vocalist at the band Steel Panther’s concert on December 18th in St. Petersburg, FL. There were three Steel Panther shows played over the weekend in Florida which were criticized for the lack of social distancing and people not wearing masks.

@Steel_Panther Thanks for rocking out balls off last night in St Petersburg! And YES! You guys should move to St Petersburg.#fuckcalifornia pic.twitter.com/YVOiUctJOv — StanPoulan (@stanpoulan) December 19, 2020