WWE Superstar EC3 and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho were hanging out near Orlando, Florida last night, apparently at the Stryper concert at House of Blues.

As seen below, Jericho posted an Instagram photo of the two and included an interesting caption.

“Great chat with @therealec3 tonight in Orlando! Big things coming in the future for this talented brother …. @allelitewrestling,” Jericho wrote.

EC3 responded, “Great advice! Great show!”

You can see Jericho’s full IG post below: