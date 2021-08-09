Chris Jericho Posts WWF Debut Anniversary Tweet

Today marks 22 years since current AEW star Chris Jericho made his WWE debut on the August 9, 1999 RAW episode from Chicago. Jericho interrupted a promo by The Rock, then declared “RAW Is Jericho” as he announced that he had come to save WWE.

Jericho took to Twitter today to mark the milestone. He wrote-

“22 Years Ago Today…. #RawIsJericho @WWE”

Jericho had several runs with WWE over the years, last appearing at the Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia in April 2018. He signed with AEW in 2019.