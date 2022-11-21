Chris Jericho Recalls Almost Getting Fired From WWE

Vince McMahon wasn’t always a fan of Chris Jericho, who is now one of AEW’s biggest stars.

WWE management has traditionally held its wrestlers to the highest standards, rarely publicly praising their previous accomplishments. This was definitely the case when Jericho joined the company in 1999.

During the Jericho Chronicles Q&A segment of his Talk is Jericho podcast, Jericho mentioned the following:

“I almost got fired about a month in, I got called into a meeting with Vince, JR, and Blackjack Lanza and Vince said ‘The problem with you is the drizzling sh*ts.”

McMahon’s criticism of Jericho, however, did not stop there, as he apparently added:

“’You’re not worth the paper your contract is printed on. You’re green as grass.’”

Jericho continued, “I was like ‘Lighten up dude.’ There was a lot of heat, shall we say.”

You can listen to a clip from the podcast below: