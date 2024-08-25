Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Heat For Calling The Undertaker Boring During WWE Promo

FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho took to an episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including cutting a promo on WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and calling him boring, which he got backstage heat for.

Jericho said, “I did a promo on Undertaker on Tuesday. Originally, it was supposed to be a promo on Austin, but I think Steve said, ‘Screw that. I’m not doing it.’ My idea at the time was I was just going to bury all the top stars and tell them how boring they are. I told Undertaker how boring he was after he just delivered a ten-minute super boring promo. I got so much heat for that. I remember Shawn Michaels said, ‘Word of advice. Something you might not want to do on the second night in the company is tell the top star in the company how boring he is.’”

On how The Undertaker was boring that night:

“Shawn was right, but Undertaker was actually really boring that night. I kind of hit the nail on the head. He did this big promo with the Big Show, walking through the desert and getting bit by a scorpion. Everyone was like, ‘Huh?’ ‘Undertaker, you’re boring, and you’re washed up.’ He gave me the line of, ‘I’ve had more shower time than you’ve had ring time,’ which was pretty funny, but nine years in, at that point, I had like 1500 matches. Ehhh, not necessarily true.”

