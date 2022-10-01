Chris Jericho Recalls Roman Reigns’ WWE Hall Of Fame Legend Father Telling Him To “F*ck Off”

What kind of an impression did Sika from The Wild Samoans make on a young, impressionable and still fully-kayfabe-believing Chris Jericho?

“The Ocho” shared a story about the first time he met the legendary Samoan tag-team wrestling star and father of current Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns during the latest installment of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society touches on this topics with his thoughts.

On meeting Silka: “It was like that when I was a kid. I remember I used to go hang out at the Polo Park Inn in Winnipeg and just watch pro wrestlers. That’s where they all used to stay. Sika who’s actually Roman Reigns’ dad, came in. He was from Samoa. They actually would do vignettes of Mr. Fuji having him eat raw fish and he couldn’t speak English.”

On what Silka said to him: “I walked up with a with a pen and a paper and I was like, ‘Please….sign. Sign name. You…sign name with the pen. He looked at me. He goes ‘F*ck off, kid,’ and I didn’t care that he told me to F-off, all I cared was like ‘He speaks English! Did anybody else hear that?’”

Check out the complete episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast featuring ROH World Champion Chris Jericho by visiting Apple.com. H/T to SEScoops.com for transcribing the above quotes.