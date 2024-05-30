Chris Jericho Recalls Tom Brady’s Reaction To Being Put On “The List”

Top AEW star and FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho recently appeared on Power 106 Los Angeles, where he talked about a number of topics including Tom Brady’s reaction to being put on The List of Jericho.

Jericho said, “We were close to where the Patriots play, and that’s when everyone was calling Tom Brady ‘The GOAT.’ I was calling myself ‘The GOAT’ at the time. I put Tom Brady on the list. I ran into Tom a few years later at a private airport. It was early in the morning, I think I had been drinking all night.”

On everyone wanting to be on the list:

“When I met him, he’s like, ‘Ay, I made the list!’ I was like, ‘Ahh, Tom Brady, you made the list! Yes. You’re actually The GOAT, it’s fine.’ People loved it. They all wanted to be on the list.”

You can check out Jericho’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)