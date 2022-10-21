Chris Jericho Registers Several Trademarks, Including His New Nickname

Chris Jericho has secured more trademarks, filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the terms “Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat,” “Ring of Jericho,” and “The Ocho.”

On October 17, Michael E. Dockins filed it on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc. Blood Boat by Chris Jericho was filed for entertainment services, while the other two were for clothing/merchandise.

He has filed trademarks for the terms “The Wizard,” “Sports Entertainer,” and “The Influencer” in the last year.

When Jericho won his eighth world title, becoming the ROH World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Claudio Castagnoli at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, he created the nickname “The Ocho.”

Jericho recently signed a contract extension with AEW that will keep him with the company until 2025. His Four Leaf Clover cruise will depart in February 2023.