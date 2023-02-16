Chris Jericho Registers Trademark for His Former WWE Tag Team Name

Chris Jericho has registered another trademark, “Jeri-Show,” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

On February 13, Michael E. Dockins filed it on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc. The term was registered to describe entertainment services.

This was the name of his previous tag team, which included “Big Show” Paul Wight. The following is the description:

“Mark For: JERI-SHOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Jericho was supposed to team with Edge in 2009, but Edge was injured, so WWE went with Big Show as Jericho’s tag team partner, and they had a run as the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions.

They were defeated by Shawn Michaels and Triple H at TLC that year. Edge and Jericho wrestled at WrestleMania 26 after Edge’s return at the Royal Rumble.