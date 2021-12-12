Chris Jericho Released From Hospital But Ordered By Doctors To Not Sing

After being hospitalized for a non-Covid medical issue, Chris Jericho will be in attendance for tonight’s Fozzy show in London, England. However, it will be a unique event as Jericho isn’t medically cleared to sing.

Here is the official announcement that was made by Fozzy on Saturday night:

“The Ultimate Fozzy Fanfest”, tomorrow night at the Islington Academy!

Despite having to cancel their last two UK shows, FOZZY WILL be appearing at the O2 Academy Islington tomorrow night!

But this isn’t gonna be just a typical Fozzy concert. It’s gonna be the “Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest,” a unique night with FOZZY, that London fans will talk about for years to come!

Due to doctors ordering Chris not to sing tomorrow night due to medical reasons, the show will start with a WORLD EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE Listening Party of FOZZY’s upcoming new album “Boombox”!!! The album isn’t due out until April 15, 2022, but you’ll hear all 12 new songs for the first time ever in a live setting with the band themselves!

Then Chris will host a Q&A session with questions submitted by you! Come up with your best Q’s and present them at FOZZY’s merch booth, along with your name and where you’re from (we will provide pen and paper) and CJ will choose the best ones for he and the band to answer.

Finally The Ultimate Fozzy Fan Fest will conclude with the band playing two of their biggest songs, “Enemy” and “Judas” LIVE, with special guest vocalists….YOU! The Sold Out crowd at the Islington Academy will sing every word as Chris conducts the madness from the stage!!

On top of all that, Stitched Up Heart and The Treatment will still open the night with full sets.

Fozzy is always best when our backs are against the wall and in lieu of canceling, we decided to make this a night that none of us will ever forget!!

We really hope to rock with you tomorrow night!