Chris Jericho Reportedly Loses Tooth During AEW Dynasty Loss To Bandido

At the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view in Philadelphia, PA, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho lost both his title and—unfortunately—a tooth, in a high-stakes Title vs. Mask match against Bandido at the Liacouras Center.

The dramatic finish saw Jericho use his signature bat to strike Bandido in the head, securing a controversial pinfall victory. However, Bandido’s family immediately informed referee Aubrey Edwards of the illegal weapon use. The match was subsequently restarted, and Bandido quickly capitalized, hitting his finisher and capturing the ROH World Championship.

During the post-show Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer confirmed that Jericho suffered a legitimate injury during the bout.

Bryan Alvarez: “Apparently, what was not a happy ending was Jericho, in fact, did lose a tooth.”

Dave Meltzer: “He did. They talked about it during the match.”

Alvarez: “Yeah, it actually happened. Sometimes they say that, but… the guy does a spit spot, and they go, ‘Oh, my God, he lost a tooth.’ This guy actually lost a tooth. So that sucks.”

Despite the loss—and the injury—Jericho’s performance once again showed why he remains one of wrestling’s most durable and compelling storytellers. For Bandido, the win marks a major milestone in his AEW and ROH career, earning him gold and solidifying his position as one of the promotion’s breakout stars.