Chris Jericho Reportedly Referred to CM Punk as a “Cancer” in the AEW Locker Room

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s AEW contract could be bought out following his backstage altercation with The Elite.

According to F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer, the word backstage at the AEW Dynamite event this week, was that Punk would not be returning to the company. Several top names, including Chris Jericho, are said to be opposed to working with Punk again.

Fightful Select reported the following about Jericho, “Fightful Select was told by numerous sources that Chris Jericho approached CM Punk, unhappy about the Brawl Out fight as well as the nature of the scrum that had just taken place. Jericho told CM Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to the company.”

Another “top” AEW star (name withheld) informed Meltzer that Punk will not be returning and, “his value on screen isn’t one percent worth the hassle and black cloud he causes backstage.”

Meltzer wrote, “another top star noted the team has decided he’s out and regardless of some being willing to work with him, the collective decided that he was voted off the island.”