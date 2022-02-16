Chris Jericho Reportedly Signs AEW Contract Extension

Chris Jericho has reportedly signed a contract extension with AEW.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Jericho had his two-year contract option picked up by AEW back in January, putting him under contract until 2024. The extension was confirmed by Fightful Select.

As we’ve noted, AEW President Tony Khan had options to extend contract for many of the original AEW stars that helped start the company. Khan also picked up the options for Frankie Kazarian and The Young Bucks. Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes had the same options, but Khan chose not to pick them up after negotiations fell through, which led to their departures this week.

Jericho will be on tonight’s AEW Dynamite as the implosion of The Inner Circle continues. He is scheduled to team with Jake Hager to face Santana and Ortiz.