Chris Jericho Responds To Claims That He “Buries” Wrestlers With Whom He Works In AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Sporf.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho addressed people claiming he “buries” wrestlers that he works with in AEW:

“That’s why I worked with Max [MJF] for a year and why I’ve had Sammy [Guevara] with me pretty much since he came into the company, with the exception of a few months. Those guys were always earmarked to be stars. And Darby [Allin] and Jungle Boy too, I worked with them the first few months of AEW’s existence and realized they were both amazing. It’s funny when I get buried online for ‘burying’ the young guys, it’s like you really don’t understand what I’m doing and don’t even really watch the show because it’s been the exact opposite of that. And I think we’ve done a great job in building these guys. To have four of them in the main event and to see how they’ve all flourished as talkers, because they can always wrestle but character and talking is the most important thing. So I really enjoy that side of it, to see those guys in that spot.

My goal and mission when I came to AEW was to build as many stars as we could, quickly, because you only have a short window of time that people are interested in this new promotion. Chris Jericho may have got them to the show but it can’t all be about me. Yeah I’m proud of them. And they’ve earned it. No one deserves it. ‘You deserve it’ is my least favorite chant. It should be ‘You earned it’, because they’ve earned that chance and that spot and they’ve done a great job with it.”