Chris Jericho Responds To Critics of The AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede Match

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho gave a response to people that criticized the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing. Jericho mentioned Jim Cornette specifically and brought up how Cornette booked an angle in 1994 where Jericho smashed a cake into Cornette’s face. Cornette issued a response (see below) to Jericho.

Here is what Jericho said regarding criticism of the Stadium Stampede match:

“We have everything in there. If you didn’t like that, then you don’t like wrestling because this is what the essence of wrestling is which is entertainment, but all sides of the coin. And I was very proud of that.”

"If you don't like this match, then you don't have a soul." Who is @IAmJericho referencing that didn't think highly of @AEWrestling Stadium Stampede Match?