Chris Jericho Responds To Jim Cornette Comments

Chris Jericho took to Twitter this week to address recent comments made by Jim Cornette and his podcast co-host Brian List. A recent episode saw Cornette end his friendship with Jericho for supporting former President Donald Trump.

“You are a filthy human being for supporting a filthy disgusting pig. And that’s why you get my f–k you. We are no longer friends and will never be friends again,” Cornette said over Jericho donating $40,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign.

Jericho responded via Twitter on Monday and wished the best of luck to Cornette and Last.

He wrote:

“I’ve been told @TheJimCornette & his sidekick @greatbrianlast continue to brutally bury me for everything I do & say. My response to that is this….have at it! You’re entitled to ur opinions & Im honored to provide content that helps u pay your bills. Best of luck to both of u!”