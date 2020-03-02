Chris Jericho Responds To People Being Negative About Nyla Rose

During his recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho had Nyla Rose as his guest and discussed hate that she’s been getting for being transgender and people that say she’s a “man” that wrestles women:

“To keep going back to the estrogen levels,” Jericho said [imitating detractors], “‘wow, it’s a man wrestling a woman’ or whatever, it’s not because [Rose] now [has] the same estrogen levels as a woman, so maybe [Rose] might be bigger, but that physical strength that you would get from the testosterone of being a male is not there anymore.”

“As a Christian myself, I mean, I learned a long time ago, if you go to the basic principles of Jesus Christ, it’s that, ‘love your neighbor,’ not ‘love your neighbor if he was born a male and stayed a male,'” Jericho joked. “If Jesus was around, like [Rose] said, if you go to Heaven, your soul would be a woman, either you’re a good person or you’re not. Like, a platypus is a very strange animal, there’s very different characteristics for all of us. So I think it’s a very hypocritical thing to say to be Christian and to be mad at [Rose] for the journey that [she is] taking.”