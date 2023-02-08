Chris Jericho Reveals How His Surprise PWG Appearance at Battle of Los Angeles Happened

Last month at the Battle of Los Angeles event, Chris Jericho made his PWG debut when he unexpectedly made an appearance with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society faction to work a 10-man tag match.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion teamed with Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood alongside JAS’s Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker.

After hitting the Judas Effect, Jericho pinned Blackwood. There was an angle involving Garcia, who was revealed to be teaming up with Gresham and Blackwood to take on Shun Skywalker, Uno, and Oku, but Garcia insisted that he only works with sports entertainers.

On the most recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Jericho discussed how it came about. He spoke with Excalibur a few months ago, and that was when everything began.

“I was like ‘Yeah sure, I’d like to do PWG. Let’s try and figure it out sometime.’ Then, about a month or so ago, Danny [Garcia] mentioned that he’s in BOLA and that there’s always this tournament. He said ‘Why don’t you and Sammy come and we’ll do the six man.’ I was like ‘Why don’t we make it the whole gang, all eight of us and do like a ten man, but still have Anna and Tay and Jake on the outside with us as well.’ I think that was kinda the cool part was that the entire group showed up.”

Jericho recalled bringing up the idea to AEW President Tony Khan once, and Khan was enthusiastic. He understood that no one would expect to see him at PWG, and that would cause everyone to start talking, after seeing The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega make appearances at smaller indies after AEW launched in 2019. He went on to say that no one remembered what they did during the fight, only the cool surprise.

Jericho last competed on Dynamite two weeks ago, defeating Action Andretti & Ricky Starks with Sammy Guevara.

(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)