Chris Jericho Reveals How Vince McMahon Made His Most Embarrassnig In-Ring Moment Worse

Chris Jericho doesn’t like to be embarrassed.

At least not over and over again.

The AEW star recently appeared as a guest on the Superstar Crossover podcast, during which he spoke about the most embarrassing moment he has ever had in the ring and how it was handled by Vince McMahon after the fact only made it worse.

“One time I was working with Cesaro in Las Vegas on a non-televised live event, a House Show if you will,” Jericho began. “I was wearing braces. As I climbed the top rope to do my comeback, my brace got caught in the top rope. I literally fell into the ring.”

He continued, “Well, that’s embarrassing enough as it is, but for some reason, Vince McMahon got a clip of it. [He] proceeded to show it for the next like four weeks every time everyone’s in the arena going over their stuff before the show. He just thought it’d be great to just show it over and over and over again.”

Jericho then revealed how he reacted to this when he realized it was being played repeatedly and growing the amount of people who were witnessing his most embarrassing in-ring moment.

“I’m like ‘I’m gonna slap that stupid face of yours for showing this over and over again.’ [He’s like] ‘Ahaha, it’s so funny,'” he said. “Maybe funny for you, not funny for me, and only 3000 people saw it until you kept playing it over and over and over again.”

Check out Chris Jericho’s appearance on the Superstar Crossover podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to SEScoops.com for transcribing the above quotes.